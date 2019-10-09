Gabriel Klein making bizarre noises ahead of B.C. school stabbings: witnesses

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — Witnesses who saw Gabriel Klein before he allegedly stabbed a 13-year-old girl to death and wounded another say he was grunting loudly and making high-pitched noises.

Ronald Chard, a retired police officer, told a B.C. Supreme Court trial that he saw Klein walking alone on a street near Abbotsford Senior Secondary School, where the man is alleged to stabbed the girls later that day.

Chard says Klein was making noises that were “unidentifiable in terms of any language, more of grunts and groans and squeaks and some of them were high-pitched.”

He says he thought the young man was distressed, and about 30 seconds later, a woman approached Chard and said she’d been following Klein and was concerned about his behaviour.

Chard told her to call 911, although it’s unclear if she contacted police and the court heard the woman is expected to testify later.

Klein has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Letisha Reimer and aggravated assault in the wounding of another student whose name is protected by a publication ban.

Another witness, Sidney Skanez, says he was parked in a nearby lot waiting for his brother at around 1 p.m. that day when he heard noises that he wasn’t sure were human.

He looked up and saw Klein passing by his car making “low rumbling” sounds and other “loud, weird noises,” he says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2019.

