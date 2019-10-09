Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ford government plans to cap teachers' wage increases at 1 per cent
by Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 9, 2019 2:30 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 9, 2019 at 2:37 pm EDT
Ontario Environment Minister Rod Phillips talks with the media after Question Period at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Thursday, August 2, 2018. he Ontario government passed legislation Wednesday to repeal the province's cap-and-trade system, putting the final nail in the coffin of a program Premier Doug Ford has long promised to scrap. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Ontario’s finance minister says the government will stick to its plan to cap wage increases for public sector workers, including teachers, at one per cent.
Rod Phillips says there’s a limit to what Ontarians can afford to pay in bargaining talks.
He also says the Progressive Conservative government has been clear about its plans since announcing the wage increase cap last spring.
Phillips’ comments come at a time when the province is in the middle of bargaining talks with two major teachers unions.
The Tory government was able to negotiate the one per cent cap into a tentative agreement struck with 55,000 education workers over the weekend.
Ontario’s high school teachers have said they are asking for a cost-of-living adjustment that comes in at roughly two per cent a year.
High school and elementary teachers’ contracts expired at the end of August and negotiations are ongoing.