Loading articles...

Ford government plans to cap teachers' wage increases at 1 per cent

Last Updated Oct 9, 2019 at 2:37 pm EDT

Ontario Environment Minister Rod Phillips talks with the media after Question Period at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Thursday, August 2, 2018. he Ontario government passed legislation Wednesday to repeal the province's cap-and-trade system, putting the final nail in the coffin of a program Premier Doug Ford has long promised to scrap. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario’s finance minister says the government will stick to its plan to cap wage increases for public sector workers, including teachers, at one per cent.

Rod Phillips says there’s a limit to what Ontarians can afford to pay in bargaining talks.

He also says the Progressive Conservative government has been clear about its plans since announcing the wage increase cap last spring.

Phillips’ comments come at a time when the province is in the middle of bargaining talks with two major teachers unions.

The Tory government was able to negotiate the one per cent cap into a tentative agreement struck with 55,000 education workers over the weekend.

Ontario’s high school teachers have said they are asking for a cost-of-living adjustment that comes in at roughly two per cent a year.

High school and elementary teachers’ contracts expired at the end of August and negotiations are ongoing.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: SB 404 at Steeles.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:16 AM
https://t.co/nELCEhQztH
Latest Weather
Read more