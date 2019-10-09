Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Court hears case on paternity leave at Japanese brokerage
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 9, 2019 5:32 am EDT
TOKYO — A Tokyo court has held a hearing into the case of a former brokerage manager who says he was forced from his job for taking paternity leave.
Canadian Glen Wood wants to regain his job of equity sales manager at brokerage Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.
Wood sued the company last year, alleging he was harassed and forced from his job after taking a legally allowed paternity leave when his son was born in 2015. The company denies he was harassed.
Wood, 49, has lived in Japan for more than three decades. The company dismissed him last year.
Wednesday’s hearing at Tokyo District Court included testimony from two company employees Wood alleges were involved in harassing him. Wood and an employee from a U.S. affiliate also testified. Earlier hearings were closed.
The Associated Press
