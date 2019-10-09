Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Church accused of covering up priest's abuse, and paternity
by Nicole Winfield And Rodney Muhumuza, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 9, 2019 2:18 am EDT
The Rev. Mario Lacchin presides over a Mass at the Restoration Centre Catholic Church in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Sabina Losirkale's family has accused the Italian missionary of impregnating her when she was 16. Lacchin has denied the claim and refused a paternity test. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
SAMBURU, Kenya — The Vatican is investigating a Kenyan man’s claim that his father is an Italian missionary priest who impregnated his mother soon after she turned 16.
Gerald Erebon has been an outcast all his life: Tall, light-skinned with wavy hair, Erebon looks nothing like the dark-skinned Kenyan man listed as his father on his birth certificate, or his black mother or siblings.
He and his family say that’s because his biological father is the Rev. Mario Lacchin, an Italian priest of the Consolata Missionaries order who ministered in Archer’s Post, Kenya, in the 1980s.
Lacchin has denied Erebon’s claim and refused a paternity test. But the Vatican is investigating a case that highlights how the Catholic Church is reckoning with a legacy of allegations of sexual abuse and priests fathering children in Africa.
