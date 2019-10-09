Loading articles...

California bans pesticide linked to brain damage in children

LOS ANGELES — California environmental officials say a popular agricultural pesticide they say has been linked to brain damage in children will be banned after next year under an agreement reached with its manufacturer.

Under the deal announced Wednesday, all California sales of chlorpyrifos will end on Feb. 6, 2020.

Farmers will have until the end of 2020 to exhaust their supplies.

The pesticide is used on numerous crops in the nation’s largest agriculture-producing state, including alfalfa, almonds, citrus, cotton, grapes and walnuts.

State regulators say the pesticide has been linked to health defects in children, including brain impairment.

Officials say they are budgeting $5 million to help manufacturers develop a safer alternative.

The pesticide’s manufacturer, Corteva Agriscience, says it reached the agreement “in the best interests of the affected growers.”

John Rogers, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: UPDATE: Leaside bridge is now open in all directions. Thank you to everyone for their patience while we worked. We appre…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:18 PM
Thursday in #Toronto almost a carbon copy of Wednesday. Try to sneak in that patio lunch!
Latest Weather
Read more