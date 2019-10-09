Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bong Joon Ho and 'Parasite' are coming for you
by Jake Coyle, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 9, 2019 1:15 pm EDT
This image released by Neon shows So-dam Park, left, and Woo-sik Choi in a scene from "Parasite." (Neon via AP)
NEW YORK — Before it even hits U.S. theatres, Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” is a major award-winner and a box-office smash.
“Parasite” will open in theatres Friday having already amassed $70.9 million in Bong’s native South Korea, where the film notched one of the country’s best opening weekends ever.
In May, “Parasite” won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, a first for a Korean film.
“Parasite,” a class satire about two families — one of poor hustlers living in a subterranean dwelling subsisting on their wits and stolen Wi-Fi, the other wealthy and residing in a stylish modern mansion — has been roundly hailed as a masterpiece and, perhaps, a culmination of Bong’s already illustrious career as a filmmaker of mischievous genre subversions, stylistic daring and warm-hearted sincerity.
