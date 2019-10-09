Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bipartisan Senate bill could block military sales to Turkey
by Alan Fram, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 9, 2019 4:04 pm EDT
Syrians flee shelling by Turkish forces in Ras al Ayn, northeast Syria, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Wednesday the start of a Turkish military operation against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)
WASHINGTON — A sponsor of an emerging bipartisan Senate bill that would punish Turkey for its invasion of northern Syria says the measure could immediately block U.S. arms sales to Turkey.
Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland tells The Associated Press that he and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina are also discussing penalizing other countries that sell weapons to Turkey. He says it could also apply sanctions of some senior Turkish officials.
Van Hollen says the sanctions would be lifted when Turkey withdraws its forces.
Turkey launched air and ground assaults into northern Syria against Kurdish forces Wednesday after President Donald Trump pulled U.S. troops from the area.
Graham is chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.