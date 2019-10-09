Loading articles...

Bipartisan Senate bill could block military sales to Turkey

Syrians flee shelling by Turkish forces in Ras al Ayn, northeast Syria, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Wednesday the start of a Turkish military operation against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)

WASHINGTON — A sponsor of an emerging bipartisan Senate bill that would punish Turkey for its invasion of northern Syria says the measure could immediately block U.S. arms sales to Turkey.

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland tells The Associated Press that he and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina are also discussing penalizing other countries that sell weapons to Turkey. He says it could also apply sanctions of some senior Turkish officials.

Van Hollen says the sanctions would be lifted when Turkey withdraws its forces.

Turkey launched air and ground assaults into northern Syria against Kurdish forces Wednesday after President Donald Trump pulled U.S. troops from the area.

Graham is chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Alan Fram, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
NB 400 at the 401 - right lane blocked due to a stalled truck.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 PM
#Toronto continues to be spoiled with sun this week. On this day in 1976, almost 1 cm of snow fell 😏#onwx
Latest Weather
Read more