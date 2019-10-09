Loading articles...

Bed Bath & Beyond taps former Target exec to be new CEO

NEW YORK — Struggling home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond has named Target’s former chief merchandising officer to be its new CEO and president.

The Union, New Jersey-based chain says that Mark J. Tritton, a 30-year-retail industry veteran, will assume the top role on Nov. 4. Tritton succeeds interim CEO Mary A. Winston.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond soared more than 21% in after-market trading Wednesday following the announcement.

During his three-year tenure at Target, Tritton revived private-label brands and launched more than 30 brands in 2 1/2 years.

Bed Bath & Beyond, which also operates buybuy Baby, Christmas Tree Shops and Cost Plus World Market, has wrestled with weak sales amid increasing competition from the likes of HomeGoods and Amazon.

Anne D’Innocenzio, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 west of the 400 collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 PM
#Toronto continues to be spoiled with sun this week. On this day in 1976, almost 1 cm of snow fell 😏#onwx
Latest Weather
Read more