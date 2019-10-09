Loading articles...

Auction results sealed for seized North Korea carp ship

HONOLULU — A U.S.-seized North Korean cargo ship suspected in international sanction violations was sold in a sealed auction.

The Wise Honest was seized in May and towed it to American Samoa. Indonesia detained the ship in 2018 while it was transporting coal.

The U.S. Marshals Service says they don’t disclose winning amounts or buyers in sealed-bid auctions.

The Justice Department didn’t immediately say Wednesday where sale proceeds will go.

Otto Warmbier’s parents filed a claim to the ship, seeking to collect on a multimillion-dollar judgment in the American college student’s death. They say he was tortured in North Korea after being convicted of trying to steal a propaganda poster.

Relatives of South Korea-born Rev. Dong Shik Kim filed a similar claim. They say he was taken hostage, tortured then killed in North Korea.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
Westbound traffic is also now blocked for clean up.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:18 PM
Thursday in #Toronto almost a carbon copy of Wednesday. Try to sneak in that patio lunch!
Latest Weather
Read more