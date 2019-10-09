Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska doctor, nurse charged with vast opioid distribution
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 9, 2019 11:40 pm EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska doctor and nurse practitioner face federal charges of illegally distributing millions of opioid doses to patients that resulted in addiction, overdoses and deaths.
The Alaska U.S. attorney announced Wednesday that 48-year-old Jessica Joyce Spayd and 74-year-old Lavern Davidhizar were arrested for providing opioids to patients who did not medically require them.
Spayd is an advanced nurse practitioner and owner of Eagle River Wellness who is charged with distribution of narcotic substances resulting in death.
Davidhizar is a physician at Family Medical Clinic in Soldotna who is charged with distribution of a scheduled controlled substance.
Authorities say Spayd distributed more than 4 million doses of opioid narcotics to 450 patients between 2014 and 2019.
Authorities say Davidhizar prescribed more than 700,000 narcotic pills between 2017 and 2019.
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com
The Associated Press
