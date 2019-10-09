Loading articles...

Alaska doctor, nurse charged with vast opioid distribution

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska doctor and nurse practitioner face federal charges of illegally distributing millions of opioid doses to patients that resulted in addiction, overdoses and deaths.

The Alaska U.S. attorney announced Wednesday that 48-year-old Jessica Joyce Spayd and 74-year-old Lavern Davidhizar were arrested for providing opioids to patients who did not medically require them.

Spayd is an advanced nurse practitioner and owner of Eagle River Wellness who is charged with distribution of narcotic substances resulting in death.

Davidhizar is a physician at Family Medical Clinic in Soldotna who is charged with distribution of a scheduled controlled substance.

Authorities say Spayd distributed more than 4 million doses of opioid narcotics to 450 patients between 2014 and 2019.

Authorities say Davidhizar prescribed more than 700,000 narcotic pills between 2017 and 2019.

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 08:53 PM
Westbound traffic is also now blocked for clean up.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:18 PM
Thursday in #Toronto almost a carbon copy of Wednesday. Try to sneak in that patio lunch!
Latest Weather
Read more