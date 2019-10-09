6 people facing 63 charges after $7M worth of electronics stolen

Six people, including a 75-year-old man, are facing a total of 63 charges in connection with a string of highly lucrative robberies.

Peel regional police say the men were responsible for a robbery in March 2019 in which a delivery truck loaded with $7-million worth of high-end electronics were stolen in Brampton.

However, the stolen goods were rendered inoperable by the manufacturer once they were reported stolen.

Police say some of the same suspects then attempted another cargo heist on July 28 in the area of Steeles Avenue and Winston Churchill Boulevard. While a security guard was assaulted and held at gunpoint during the attempted robbery, the suspects escaped empty handed after realizing they were being recorded by a security camera.

About a month later, in August, the same group of men entered a truck yard in Mississauga and stole three trucks. Later that night, police managed to intercept four of the suspects as they were on their way to commit another robbery at a warehouse in Mississauga.

Investigators believe these same individuals may be responsible for other similar robberies.

“Because they are co-ordinated and they did orchestrate these robberies, we think that there is possibly more – as far back as May 2018 or even prior to that,” said police.

Police added that while they don’t believe there are any ties to organized crime, they have not ruled that possibility out.

Garnett Ricketts, 45, of Mississauga, Ian Mitchell, 47, of Brampton, Dexter Abrams, 49, of Toronto, Christopher Mornan, 50, of Brampton, Kenrick Young, 61, of Brampton and Cecil Young, 75, of Toronto are facing a number of charges including robbery, robbery with a firearm and kidnapping.