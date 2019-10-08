Loading articles...

Wildfires destroy up to 30 homes in eastern Australia

A firefighter gets out of his vehicle near a bushfire burning near Busbys Flat, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Parts of Australia's east suffered widespread fire damage with up to 30 homes destroyed as out-of-control wildfires continued to ravage northern New South Wales state. (Jason O'Brien/AAP Image via AP)

PERTH, Australia — Wildfires burning out of control have destroyed up to 30 homes in eastern Australia.

About 500 firefighters were battling the more than 40 bushfires burning across New South Wales state. Temperatures had cooled Wednesday after strong winds and stifling heat restricted firefighting efforts Tuesday.

More than 100,000 hectares (380 square miles) have burned with the small village of Rappville, population 250, among the worst affected. About 50 people sheltered in the local school overnight.

NSW Rural Fire Service deputy commissioner Rob Rogers said some people had been taken to hospitals with minor burns and breathing difficulties. The number of injures wasn’t given, and the extent of the fire damage was still to be determined.

Tristan Lavalette, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:39 PM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:20 PM
Quiet, in #Toronto. So, here's where it's going to snow in Ontario later this week
Latest Weather
Read more