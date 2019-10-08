Wildfires destroy up to 30 homes in eastern Australia

PERTH, Australia — Wildfires burning out of control have destroyed up to 30 homes in eastern Australia.

About 500 firefighters were battling the more than 40 bushfires burning across New South Wales state. Temperatures had cooled Wednesday after strong winds and stifling heat restricted firefighting efforts Tuesday.

More than 100,000 hectares (380 square miles) have burned with the small village of Rappville, population 250, among the worst affected. About 50 people sheltered in the local school overnight.

NSW Rural Fire Service deputy commissioner Rob Rogers said some people had been taken to hospitals with minor burns and breathing difficulties. The number of injures wasn’t given, and the extent of the fire damage was still to be determined.

Tristan Lavalette, The Associated Press