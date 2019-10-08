White House to battle impeachment by stalling, attacking

WASHINGTON — Staff members from three House committees are expected to hear from more witnesses this week in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

A deposition is set Tuesday for the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, who has become a key figure in the probe.

On Monday, House Democrats issued subpoenas to Defence Secretary Mark Esper and acting White House budget director Russell Vought.

Trump told reporters the inquiry is a “scam” that’s making it harder to do his job.

Ramping up their defence of the president, White House aides are finalizing a high-stakes strategy that calls for stalling, attacking and blowing smoke. Allies of the president allies have criticized the response to the inquiry as a listless and unfocused.

Jill Colvin, Zeke Miller And Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press