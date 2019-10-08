Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
White House to battle impeachment by stalling, attacking
by Jill Colvin, Zeke Miller And Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 8, 2019 12:11 am EDT
WASHINGTON — Staff members from three House committees are expected to hear from more witnesses this week in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
A deposition is set Tuesday for the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, who has become a key figure in the probe.
On Monday, House Democrats issued subpoenas to Defence Secretary Mark Esper and acting White House budget director Russell Vought.
Trump told reporters the inquiry is a “scam” that’s making it harder to do his job.
Ramping up their defence of the president, White House aides are finalizing a high-stakes strategy that calls for stalling, attacking and blowing smoke. Allies of the president allies have criticized the response to the inquiry as a listless and unfocused.
