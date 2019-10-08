Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Victims of ex-Utah State football player suing university
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 8, 2019 11:00 am EDT
SALT LAKE CITY — Two women raped by a former Utah State University football player are suing the university.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports the lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court claims the school fostered an environment where sexual assaults were tolerated.
Torrey Green was sentenced in March to 26 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting six women he dated between 2013 and 2015.
Green had signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 but was dropped after the allegations surfaced.
The women say the university failed to investigate multiple assault allegations, offer health and counselling services or warn other students about Green.
An attorney for them was not immediately available to comment.
A USU spokesman says the school has not yet been served with the lawsuit.
___
Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com
The Associated Press
