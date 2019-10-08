Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UN: constitutional committee should lead to end of Syria war
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 8, 2019 11:24 am EDT
The U.N. Security Council says the launch of a committee to draft a new constitution for Syria later this month should be the beginning of a political process to end the eight-year-long Syrian civil war.
The U.N.’s most powerful body said in a statement approved by all 15 members Tuesday that it welcomes Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ Sept. 23 announcement of the agreement between the Syrian government and opposition on a 150-member constitutional Committee.
The council emphasized its “strong support” for U.N. envoy Geir Pedersen, who will facilitate the work of the “Syrian-owned and Syrian-led” committee, to convene its first meeting in Geneva by Oct. 30.
The Security Council reaffirmed “that there can be no military solution to the conflict.”
The Associated Press
