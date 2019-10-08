Loading articles...

Trump campaign threatens lawsuit over security costs

MINNEAPOLIS — President Donald Trump’s campaign is threatening to sue Minneapolis for trying to force it to pay $530,000 in security costs for this week’s rally in the city.

Trump’s campaign accused Mayor Jacob Frey, who has been critical of the president, of “conjuring a phoney and outlandish bill for security” at Thursday’s rally at Target Center.

The campaign said arena management attempted to pass the costs to the campaign under threat of withholding use of the arena. It also said the sum was far more than that for a 2009 health care rally at the building by President Barack Obama.

The Star Tribune says the city based its estimate on methodology for past major events like the 2018 Super Bowl and Final Four.

Frey said when Trump’s rally was announced last month that Trump’s “message of hatred” was unwelcome.

Neither Minneapolis’ city attorney nor the operator of Target Center immediately responded to messages Tuesday.

The Associated Press

