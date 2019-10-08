Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tony Hale on playing Forky and the lonely lesson of 'Veep'
by Brooke Lefferts, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 8, 2019 11:20 am EDT
This Oct. 2, 2019 photo shows actor Tony Hale posing for a portrait in New York. Hale has earned many fans by playing a morally questionable, immature man-child in both “Arrested Development” and “Veep.” But he switched gears to play the lovable and innocent Forky, who embarks on a road trip with Woody, Buzz and the gang in “Toy Story 4,” available on digital, 4K Disc and Blu-Ray this week. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK — Tony Hale is known for getting big laughs for his hilarious facial reactions and physical antics in TV comedies. But for his animated role in the latest “Toy Story” installment, he had to be funny using only his voice.
Hale has earned many fans by playing a morally questionable man-child in both “Arrested Development” and “Veep.” He switched gears to play the lovable and innocent “Forky,” who embarks on a road trip with Woody, Buzz and the gang in “Toy Story 4,” which is available on digital, 4K Disc and Blu-Ray this week.
Hale says he was thrilled to get the call to play the handmade, talking utensil. Just being asked was enough.
Says Hale: “I felt very much like Forky, because Forky walks around like he’s overwhelmed.”