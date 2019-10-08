Loading articles...

'The Profit,' NC city settle dispute over giant US flag

STATEVILLE, N.C. — The star of CNBC’s “The Profit” has settled a yearlong dispute with a North Carolina city over a huge U.S. flag at the reality TV star’s recreational vehicle store.

News outlets report Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh announced the settlement with Marcus Lemonis on Monday, allowing the flag to continue flying outside Lemonis’ Gander RV company.

At 40 feet by 80 feet (12.1 metres by 24.3 metres), the flag violates a city ordinance limiting flags to 25 feet by 40 feet (7.6 metres by 12 metres).

The settlement requires Gander RV to pay about $16,000 for fines and legal costs, and the council to change the ordinance to allow the flag.

The council voted against that in June, but unanimously agreed to it this time, just ahead of Tuesday’s elections.

The Associated Press

