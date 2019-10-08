Loading articles...

The Latest: PG&E says it could cut power in 30 counties

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on Pacific Gas & Electric power shutoffs (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric says it may cut power to more than 600,000 customers across Northern California later this week to prevent its equipment from starting wildfires during hot, windy weather.

The utility says power could be shut off in part of nearly 30 counties in central and Northern California starting Wednesday and through Thursday, when hot weather and strong winds are forecast.

PG&E said Monday the blackout would include parts of seven of nine San Francisco Bay Area counties. It would also affect portions of the Central Valley and the northern and central coast.

The utility says customers should be prepared to be without electricity for several days.

Some of the most destructive blazes in California in recent years were started by PG&E power lines. Winds can knock down live wires and power poles or drive trees and other vegetation into contact with them.

___

1:42 p.m.

Pacific Gas and Electric says it could cut off power to a large swath of Northern California later this week to prevent its equipment from starting wildfires during hot, windy weather.

The utility says power could be shut off in part of nearly 30 counties in central and Northern California starting Wednesday and through Thursday, when hot weather and strong winds are forecast.

PG&E said Monday the blackout would include parts of seven of nine San Francisco Bay Area counties. It would also affect portions of the Central Valley and the northern and central coast.

Some of the most destructive blazes in California in recent years were started by PG&E power lines. Winds can knock down live wires and power poles or drive trees and other vegetation into contact with them.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:33 PM
The WB 401 ramp to Dixie is blocked, due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:49 PM
A boring week ahead for Meteorologists as high pressure dominates. The biggest dilemma will be "do I go with sunny…
Latest Weather
Read more