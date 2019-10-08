Swedish teen urges youth to demand climate change action

FORT YATES, N.D. — A 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist was joined by another teen activist on a North Dakota Indian reservation to urge young people to demand action on climate change.

Greta Thunberg told students at Standing Rock High School Tuesday that “lots of indigenous communities are at the front line, and you are the true warriors.”

Next to her was Tokata Iron Eyes, who is among Standing Rock youth fighting the Dakota Access Pipeline. The Bismarck Tribune reports she invited Thunberg to visit the reservation after the two struck up a friendship.

Thunberg earlier travelled to South Dakota, visiting the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation and Rapid City.

Thunberg travelled to the U.S. in August on a sailboat to promote her climate change campaign. She garnered international attention when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com

The Associated Press