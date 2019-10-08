Loading articles...

Samsung predicts profit decline amid weak chip market

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Samsung Electronics has predicted its operating profit for the last quarter will fall by more than 56% from a year earlier amid sluggish global demand for computer chips.

The South Korean technology giant on Tuesday estimated an operating profit of 7.7 trillion won ($6.4 billion) for the July-September quarter, which would be a 56.2% drop from the same period last year.

The company says its third quarter revenue likely rose 5.3% from last year to 62 trillion won ($52 billion).

South Korea’s biggest company is suffering from the slowdown in its core industry, though analysts say the demand will likely revive as next-generation networks are rolled out.

Samsung did not provide a detailed account of its performance by division. It’s finalized earnings report is due later this month.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:33 PM
The WB 401 ramp to Dixie is blocked, due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:49 PM
A boring week ahead for Meteorologists as high pressure dominates. The biggest dilemma will be "do I go with sunny…
Latest Weather
Read more