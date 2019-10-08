Loading articles...

Regional Belgian legislature evacuated after bomb alert

BRUSSELS — The Flemish regional parliament in Brussels has been evacuated following a bomb alert.

Tuesday’s evacuation happened without any major incident and allowed authorities to go check the sprawling building in central Brussels.

Greens legislator Imade Annouri said that “everyone calmly went outside.”

The legislators were assessing the budget of the recently installed government of Minister President Jan Jambon.

The Associated Press

