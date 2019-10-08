Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Railroad officer fatally shoots man after Chick-fil-A crash
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 8, 2019 6:51 pm EDT
LINCOLN, Neb. — Police say a uniformed railroad officer fatally shot a disgruntled customer who rammed his truck into a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Nebraska.
Witnesses told investigators that the chaos began around 1 p.m. Tuesday when a man caused a disturbance in the Lincoln fast-food restaurant and was escorted out. The man then got in his truck and drove it backward into the business. No one inside was hurt.
Police say the man got out of his truck and was confronted by the BNSF officer, who fired his gun after being threatened with a weapon. Police did not describe the weapon, but witnesses told the Lincoln Journal Star that the man had a stun gun.
Police say officers arrived to find the BNSF officer performing CPR on the man, who later died.
Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com
The Associated Press
