Loading articles...

Railroad officer fatally shoots man after Chick-fil-A crash

LINCOLN, Neb. — Police say a uniformed railroad officer fatally shot a disgruntled customer who rammed his truck into a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Nebraska.

Witnesses told investigators that the chaos began around 1 p.m. Tuesday when a man caused a disturbance in the Lincoln fast-food restaurant and was escorted out. The man then got in his truck and drove it backward into the business. No one inside was hurt.

Police say the man got out of his truck and was confronted by the BNSF officer, who fired his gun after being threatened with a weapon. Police did not describe the weapon, but witnesses told the Lincoln Journal Star that the man had a stun gun.

Police say officers arrived to find the BNSF officer performing CPR on the man, who later died.

___

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
SB 400 south of Sheppard - left lane blocked with a stalled bus.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:20 PM
Quiet, in #Toronto. So, here's where it's going to snow in Ontario later this week
Latest Weather
Read more