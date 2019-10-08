Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Public consultations begin on TransformTO climate action strategy
by News Staff
Posted Oct 8, 2019 6:13 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 8, 2019 at 6:20 am EDT
A global warming sign. GETTY IMAGES
One day after
protesters blocked off the Bloor Viaduct for several hours as part of a global protest to raise awareness, the city is inviting residents to share their ideas on climate change action.
Officials are hoping input from residents will help form the city’s
TransformTO climate action strategy.
The final plan is set to be presented to council in the spring.
Tuesday’s meeting is the first of four public consultations being held this month.
It will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Etobicoke Civic Centre.
On Monday, protesters were arrested for blocking the Bloor Street Viaduct for over five hours.
An environmental group called “Extinction Rebellion” says the purpose is to show that major disruptions are inevitable if society fails to act on climate change.
The Toronto chapter said disrupting traffic was a necessary, if inconvenient, tactic.
“In a car-dependent city, interfering with traffic is one of the best ways of interfering with business as usual,” the group wrote in a Facebook post.
“We are not attempting to shame or blame drivers – we all live in a toxic system and have few good options in our daily lives without system change.”
