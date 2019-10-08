Loading articles...

Police: 3 wanted in killing of witness at Dallas cop's trial

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Joshua Brown, a neighbor of victim Botham Jean, is overcome with emotion while giving testimony in court, in Dallas, after recounting how he'd heard Jean singing gospel and Drake songs across the hall before he was fatally shot. Authorities say that Brown was killed in a shooting Friday, Oct. 4. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)

Dallas police say three men are suspected in the killing of a man who testified at the trial of a Dallas police officer who killed her upstairs neighbour.

Assistant Chief Avery Moore said at a news conference Tuesday that the three men from Alexandria, Louisiana, will face capital murder charges in last Friday’s killing of Joshua Brown.

Moore says the three were in Dallas to buy drugs from Brown, who was fatally shot at a Dallas apartment complex. He says the killing was not tied in any way to Brown testifying at the murder trial of former officer Amber Guyger, who was sentenced last Wednesday to 10 years in prison for killing her neighbour, Botham Jean.

Brown lived on the same floor as Jean and testified about what he heard the night Guyger killed him.

