Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

Last Updated Oct 8, 2019 at 11:25 pm EDT

A Peel Regional Police vehicle is seen in a file photo posted on Twitter on Dec. 6, 2018. HANDOUT/Twitter

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Brampton on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Steeles Avenue and Hurontario Street around 9:40 p.m.

A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and transported to a trauma centre with unknown injuries. Police later said he died at the trauma centre.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene.

