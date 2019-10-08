Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario declares provincial food terminal protected employment zone
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 8, 2019 12:29 pm EDT
Food storage at the Ontario Food Terminal in Etobicoke.
The Ontario Food Terminal located in west-end Toronto has been declared a protected employment zone, which prevents it from being relocated.
Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark says the province made the decision to protect the estimated 100,000 jobs that depend on the terminal.
The province launched a review of the terminal earlier this year, sparking fears the facility could be moved to make way for residential development.
Agriculture Minister Ernie Hardeman announced in July that the terminal would remain in its current location.
The Ontario Food Terminal was established in 1954 to help farmers in the province get their produce to market.
It has since become the largest wholesale produce market in the country, also serving Eastern Canada and some northern states south of the border.
