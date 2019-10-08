Northern Mariana Islands avoids damage from typhoon

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands — A major typhoon that barrelled near U.S. territorial islands in the western Pacific didn’t leave behind serious damage.

Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands spokesman Kevin Bautista said Wednesday Typhoon Hagibis downed trees and street signs but caused minimal damage in the territory.

He says the storm didn’t topple any power poles.

Bautista says the territory is grateful because some residents of Saipan and Tinian are still recovering from the effects of Super Typhoon Yutu, which slammed into the islands last year.

President Donald Trump declared an emergency for the territory on Tuesday and ordered the U.S. government to help local authorities respond to the storm. The declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to co-ordinate disaster relief efforts.

The Associated Press