National University to become Sanford National University

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota billionaire philanthropist T. Denny Sanford will have San Diego-based National University renamed in his honour.

Sanford and the university announced Tuesday the school will be renamed Sanford National University. A formal launch is planned for July.

Forbes reports Sanford has pledged $350 million to National University. The private, non-profit school plans to dedicate the money to lowering the cost of college education for working adults, among other goals.

Started in 1971, National University offers both online and campus-based programs for adult learners and has about 28,000 students.

Sanford previously donated $150 million to National University System to expand programs that include helping children learn skills in co-operation, communication and tolerance and helping teachers inspire students.

In 2015, National University’s school of education was renamed Sanford College of Education.

The Associated Press