Mexico's Senate approves Supreme Court judge's resignation

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Senate has approved the highly unusual resignation of a Supreme Court associate justice amid an investigation into suspicious bank transfers.

The upper chamber accepted Eduardo Medina Mora’s resignation Tuesday by a vote of 111-3, with five abstentions.

Reports this summer raised questions about transfers to accounts in the United States and the United Kingdom that allegedly well exceeded Medina Mora’s declared income.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador already accepted the resignation.

He said last week that he believes Medina Mora needs to deal with the matter, which is pending with federal prosecutors.

The president added that there should be no assigning of blame until the investigation plays out.

Medina Mora has served in multiple Cabinet posts and as ambassador to Washington.

The Associated Press

