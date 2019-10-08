Loading articles...

Melania Trump breaks ground on White House tennis pavilion

First lady Melania Trump, applauds student awardees at a Red Ribbon Rally at the Drug Enforcement Agency in Arlington, Va., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — It will be game, set and match at the White House.

Melania Trump has announced construction of a tennis pavilion on the south grounds that she says will provide a “functional recreational area for all First Families to enjoy.”

The First Lady helped break ground on the project Tuesday.

Few details about the project were announced, including its size, cost and timeline for completion. Mrs. Trump’s office says private donations will cover the cost.

Photos she tweeted Tuesday show the first lady and President Donald Trump shaking hands with people on the existing tennis court.

President Barack Obama was an avid basketball player, and he turned that court into one suitable for basketball.

President Trump had been a regular spectator at the annual U.S. Open tennis tournament held in his native New York, but he has not attended since taking office.

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
SB 400 south of Sheppard - left lane blocked with a stalled bus.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:20 PM
Quiet, in #Toronto. So, here's where it's going to snow in Ontario later this week
Latest Weather
Read more