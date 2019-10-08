Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
MedMen's ends blockbuster deal adding to cannabis stock woes
by Alex Veiga, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 8, 2019 8:32 pm EDT
FILE - In this May 19, 2018 photo tourists Randy Wilkie and Keya Cole from Buffalo, New York, check out the offerings of cannabis at one of the MedMen cannabis dispensaries in Los Angeles. Marijuana stocks have come down hard from their highs a year ago, and the skid isn't just spooking investors. On Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, MedMen Enterprises Inc., which sells legal cannabis in California and 11 other states, backed out of a blockbuster deal to buy PharmaCann, a Chicago-based marijuana company with operations in eight states. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel,File)
LOS ANGELES — Marijuana stocks have come down hard from their highs a year ago, and the skid isn’t just spooking investors.
On Tuesday, MedMen Enterprises Inc., which sells legal cannabis in California and 11 other states, backed out of a blockbuster deal to buy PharmaCann, a Chicago-based marijuana company with operations in eight states.
In its announcement, Los Angeles-based MedMen cited the steep pullback in U.S. and Canadian cannabis stocks this year, noting the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index, a Canadian exchange-traded fund that tracks cannabis stocks, is down 47% since March.