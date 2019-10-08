Lawsuits around US seek to block Trump's public charge rule

NEW YORK — Federal judges around the country are being asked to block a new Trump administration policy scheduled to take effect next week that would deny legal permanent residency to many immigrants over the use of public benefits.

Almost a dozen lawsuits have been filed from New York to California with plaintiffs including states, counties, cities, service providers and immigrants to prevent the “public charge” rule from taking effect on Oct. 15.

A judge in California held a hearing last week, while a judge in New York held one on Monday, and others are scheduled for this week, with the lawsuits asking for preliminary injunctions while legal challenges are ongoing.

Judges have indicated a willingness to issue rulings before the scheduled start date.

Deepti Hajela, The Associated Press