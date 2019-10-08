Jury rules for Kansas clinic operator in stalking case

WICHITA, Kan. — A federal jury has sided with the operator of a Wichita abortion facility who contended she had reasonable grounds to seek a protection-from-stalking order against an abortion protester.

The verdict returned Tuesday follows a seven-day trial in the lawsuit filed by anti-abortion activist Mark Holick against clinic operator Julie Burkhart.

The lawsuit stems from anti-abortion protests in 2012 and 2013 in front of Burkhart’s home and neighbourhood. She got a temporary protection-from-stalking order against Holick that was dismissed two years later. He then sued her.

Jurors found Holick failed to prove his claim for malicious prosecution.

Burkhart says in a news release that she opened the clinic after Dr. George Tiller was killed for providing abortions. She says that’s why she finds threats against her and her family “particularly chilling.”

