Loading articles...

Japan protests to NKorea over sea collision, vows firm steps

This Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, photo released by Japan's Fisheries Agency, shows a fishing boat which collided with a Japanese patrol vessel off the northwestern coast of the Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan. Japanese authorities said they rescued all of about 60 North Korean fishermen whose boat sank after the collision in an area crowded with poachers. (Fisheries Agency via AP)

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says Tokyo has lodged a protest with Pyongyang over a collision between a North Korean fishing boat that illegally entered Japan’s exclusive economic zone and a Japanese patrol boat, pledging to step up measures against foreign poachers.

Japanese authorities on Monday rescued about 60 North Korean fishermen who were thrown to the sea after their ship collided with a Japanese Fisheries Agency inspection vessel and sank in Japan’s exclusive economic zone off the country’s northern coast.

Abe said Tuesday that Japanese authorities helped the fishermen onto another North Korean ship and let them go due to lack of evidence showing illegal fishing.

The area has been crowded with North Korean poachers. Experts say the increase is due to Pyongyang’s campaign to boost fish harvests.

The Associated Press





Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:33 PM
The WB 401 ramp to Dixie is blocked, due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:49 PM
A boring week ahead for Meteorologists as high pressure dominates. The biggest dilemma will be "do I go with sunny…
Latest Weather
Read more