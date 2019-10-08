Loading articles...

Four teens facing murder charges in stabbing outside Hamilton high school

HAMILTON — Police say four teens are facing first-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old boy outside a Hamilton high school.

Police originally arrested an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy yesterday shortly after Devan Selvey died outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School.

At a news conference this afternoon, police say they have since arrested a boy and a girl — both 16 years old.

Police say they have also recovered a knife near the school believed to be the weapon used to kill Selvey.

Investigators have said the teen died just after 1 p.m. on Monday, while his mother looked on.

Police say they believe his death was pre-meditated, but have declined to offer any more information about the relationships between the victim and the accused.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2019.

The Canadian Press

