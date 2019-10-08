Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Florida man indicted in deaths of wife, 4 young children
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 8, 2019 12:32 pm EDT
OCALA, Fla. — A grand jury indicted a Florida man on murder charges in the slayings of his wife and four children.
The Ocala Star-Banner reports the state is seeking the death penalty against 38-year-old Michael W. Jones Jr.
Jones is charged with the second-degree murder of wife Casei Jones and with four first-degree murder charges in the deaths of the children, all under age 10.
An arrest affidavit said Jones bludgeoned his wife with a baseball bat on July 10. FOX 13 reports Jones strangled his two step-children the next day and drowned his two children, ages 2 and 11 months, two weeks later.
In September, Jones was involved in a crash in Brantley, Georgia. Authorities found his wife’s decomposing body in the van. The children’s bodies were found nearby.
The Associated Press
