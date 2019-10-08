Loading articles...

Federal regulatory agencies OK changes to 'Volcker rule'

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve and four other regulatory agencies have given final approval to changes in the “Volcker rule” passed after the 2008 financial meltdown to crack down on trading excesses that contributed to the crisis.

The changes were supported by the banking industry, which felt that the original rule seeking to prevent banks from speculative trading with government-insured deposits was too restrictive. But they were opposed by Wall Street watchdog groups and the rule’s namesake, former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker.

Fed board member Lael Brainard issued a rare dissent to the final rule. She said “it weakens the core protections against speculative trading within the banking federal safety net.”

The five agencies said the new rule would take effect on Jan. 1 with banks given a year to comply.

Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
City Streets: Finch is CLOSED in both directions from Trudy to Don Mills for a collision investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:20 PM
Quiet, in #Toronto. So, here's where it's going to snow in Ontario later this week
Latest Weather
Read more