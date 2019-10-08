Loading articles...

EU's Chief Prosecutor Kovesi vows not to bend under pressure

In this photo taken on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, Laura Codruta Kovesi, Romania's former chief anti-corruption prosecutor who will direct the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) - tasked with investigating fraud connected to the use of EU funds and other financial crimes, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, in Bucharest, Romania. For Kovesi, opposition to her successful candidacy to become the European Union’s first chief prosecutor came from a familiar source - her own country’s government. Kovesi spent five years as head of the Romanian Anticorruption Directorate and those indicted by her office included 14 Cabinet members, 53 lawmakers and a member of the European Parliament. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

BUCHAREST, Romania — For Romania’s Laura Codruta Kovesi, opposition to her successful candidacy to become the European Union’s first chief prosecutor came from a familiar source — her own country’s government.

Kovesi spent five years as head of the Romanian Anticorruption Directorate and those indicted by her office included 14 Romanian Cabinet members, 53 lawmakers and a member of the European Parliament.

Yet she was removed by Romania’s Social Democrat-led government in July 2018. Many believe it was political retaliation for her department’s successes.

Kovesi sees her latest accomplishment at the EU as a vote of confidence for prosecutors and judges in Romania.

She tells The Associated Press “I think it’s an appreciation for how our justice system fought against corruption, but, more importantly, an appreciation of all Romanians who supported the rule of law and European values.”

