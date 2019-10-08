Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
EU chief on the back foot as MEP's challenge governing team
by Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 8, 2019 4:07 am EDT
European Commissioner designate for Internal Market Sylvie Goulard answers questions during her hearing at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
BRUSSELS — The next European Union executive has yet to take office, and already it’s facing challenges from defiant European lawmakers who have snubbed two proposed candidates to the governing team.
The new European Commission, led by Germany’s former defence minister Ursula von der Leyen, is set to take office on Nov. 1 but the process of vetting candidates has not gone as smoothly as the first female president of the commission would have wanted.
Two members of her proposed team have already been taken out of contention by legislators wielding their power to reject candidates. Two others are being targeted, including a close ally of French President Emmanuel Macron.