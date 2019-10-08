Loading articles...

EU chief on the back foot as MEP's challenge governing team

European Commissioner designate for Internal Market Sylvie Goulard answers questions during her hearing at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS — The next European Union executive has yet to take office, and already it’s facing challenges from defiant European lawmakers who have snubbed two proposed candidates to the governing team.

The new European Commission, led by Germany’s former defence minister Ursula von der Leyen, is set to take office on Nov. 1 but the process of vetting candidates has not gone as smoothly as the first female president of the commission would have wanted.

Two members of her proposed team have already been taken out of contention by legislators wielding their power to reject candidates. Two others are being targeted, including a close ally of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:58 AM
Good morning! Roads are in good condition right now across the GTA, construction is heavy on the EB/WB 401, but no…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 37 minutes ago
Last Tuesday #Toronto YYZ hit 31.8°C. It won’t be as hot today but lots of ☀️beauty day! Sunny and near 17°C today…
Latest Weather
Read more