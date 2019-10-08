Loading articles...

Emiratis can again travel to Lebanon, after yearslong ban

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates says it will allow its citizen to again go to Lebanon, ending a yearslong ban on travel to the country.

It says Emiratis can travel to Beirut from Tuesday. That’s according to a statement late Monday night issued by the state-run WAM news agency.

Emiratis had been banned from travelling to Lebanon over kidnapping fears amid neighbouring Syria’s civil war. The UAE also opposes the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah there.

The announcement comes amid a visit to Abu Dhabi by Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Hariri is seeking financial support for tiny Lebanon, which finds itself in an economic crisis. The country faces one of the highest debt ratios in the world, at $86 billion or more than 150% of the country’s gross domestic product.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:33 PM
The WB 401 ramp to Dixie is blocked, due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:49 PM
A boring week ahead for Meteorologists as high pressure dominates. The biggest dilemma will be "do I go with sunny…
Latest Weather
Read more