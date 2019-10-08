Loading articles...

Egypt, Cyprus, Greece condemns gas exploration by Turkey

CAIRO — Egypt, Cyprus, and Greece are condemning an “unlawful and unacceptable” bid by Turkey to drill inside waters where Cyprus has exclusive economic rights.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi hosted a meeting Tuesday with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Cairo.

It’s the most recent summit between the three countries’ leaders aimed at forming an energy-based alliance in the east Mediterranean.

Anastasiades has told a joint news conference that Cyprus will resort to “all available diplomatic means to halt Turkey’s aggression.”

Turkey dispatched vessels to drill for hydrocarbons inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, claiming it is protecting its own interests and those of Turkish Cypriots.

The three leaders also vowed to step up efforts to tackle illegal migration across the eastern Mediterranean and hone their anti-terrorism tactics.

The Associated Press

