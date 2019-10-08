Loading articles...

Domino's same-store sales short for 4th consecutive quarter

In this July 15, 2019 photo a customer departs a Domino's location holding food items, in Norwood, Mass. Domino's Pizza Inc. reports earns Tuesday, Oct. 8. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Domino’s Pizza is reporting a weaker-than-expected third quarter with rising pressure from third-party delivery services like UberEats and DoorDash.

And for the fourth consecutive quarter, same-store sales in the U.S. are falling short of expectations.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 2.4%, shy of the 2.7% growth Wall Street had anticipated, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

The world’s biggest pizza chain said Tuesday that net income rose 3% to $86.4 million, or $2.05 per share, 2 cents short of Wall Street forecasts. Revenue rose 4% to $820.8 million, also lower than expected.

The company opened 214 stores in the quarter as it continues a rapid expansion it hopes will check competitors and boost speedy deliveries.

It’s under pressure from delivery services that offer discounts elsewhere.

The Associated Press

