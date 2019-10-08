Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Day parole revoked for Calgary man who strangled wife, hid body in basement wall
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 8, 2019 5:12 pm EDT
The container investigators allege was used to contain the body of Lisa Mitchell is seen in this undated police handout image which was entered into evidence in the trial of Allan Shyback, who was convicted of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Mitchell. A man who strangled his wife and concealed her body in a wall of their home is going back to prison after having his parole revoked at a hearing in central Alberta today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
RED DEER, Alta. — A man who strangled his wife and concealed her body in a wall of their Calgary home is going back to prison.
The Parole Board of Canada, at a hearing in Red Deer, Alta., decided to revoke day parole to Allan Shyback.
Shyback was convicted of manslaughter and causing an indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell.
He was sentenced to seven years in prison but the Alberta Court of Appeal later increased the term to 10 years.
Shyback, who was granted day parole in February, had requested full parole.
The board said Shyback breached some terms of his release by having a relationship with a sex worker and reaching out to another woman on the dating app Tinder.
A board spokewoman said there was also a lot of “deceit” in Shyback’s responses at the hearing on Tuesday, and he was ordered back to prison.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2019.