Company making Costco pyjamas flagged for forced labour
by Martha Mendoza, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 8, 2019 12:20 am EDT
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2018, file photo, residents pass by the entrance to the "Hotan City apparel employment training base" where Hetian Taida Apparel Co. has a factory in Hotan in western China's Xinjiang region. The Trump Administration is blocking shipments from Chinese company Hetian Taida Apparel, which makes baby pajamas sold at Costco warehouses, after the foreign manufacturer was accused of forcing ethnic minorities locked in an internment camp to sew clothes against their will. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
U.S. Customs and Border Protection slapped rare detention orders on goods imported from an unprecedented five countries in one day based on allegations that people producing those items might be children, or adults subjected to forced labour.
Among them, a Chinese company that makes baby pyjamas sold at Costco, and rubber gloves used by surgeons made by a Malaysian company that sells to the U.S. subsidiary of Ansell, an Australian protective gloves manufacturer.
The U.S. importers say they don’t condone forced labour and that they plan to investigate. And the foreign firms deny labour abuse.
The orders, issued by Customs and Border Protection on Oct. 1, are used to hold shipping containers at the U.S. ports of entry until the agency can investigate the claims of wrongdoing.