Loading articles...

China demands US lift tech curbs, will 'safeguard' interests

BEIJING — China has demanded Washington lift sanctions on Chinese tech companies and warned it will “resolutely safeguard” the country’s interests.

The Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday criticized curbs imposed on sales of U.S. technology to a group of Chinese companies as interference in the country’s affairs. U.S. officials say those companies provide technology used to repress Muslim minorities as interference in China’s affairs.

The ministry said Beijing will “take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard” the country’s interests but gave no details of possible retaliation.

The measure announced Monday restricts sales of U.S. technology to a group of Chinese companies working on facial recognition, artificial intelligence and other advanced products.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:39 PM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:20 PM
Quiet, in #Toronto. So, here's where it's going to snow in Ontario later this week
Latest Weather
Read more