Loading articles...

Atlanta reality star reports jewelry stolen from Lamborghini

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2010 file photo, Grammy award winning artist Clifford "TI" Harris, left, poses for the media with his wife reality star Tameka "Tiny" Harris, right, during an Alzheimers "For the Love of Our Fathers" foundation honoree luncheon at the Luckie Lounge in Atlanta. Harris says $750,000 dollars' worth of jewelry was stolen from her Lamborghini outside of an Atlanta bar on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Smith, File)

ATLANTA — The reality television star and wife of rapper T.I. says $750,000 in jewelry was stolen from her Lamborghini outside an Atlanta bar.

News outlets report Tameka “Tiny” Harris told Atlanta police that she left wedding rings, watches and stud earrings in a blue velour bag on the centre console. She says the jewelry was missing when she returned to her car Sunday night.

Officials told WSB-TV that security near the bar didn’t see anything suspicious.

Harris was part of the R&B group Xscape and starred in “The Family Hustle” alongside Clifford “T.I.” Harris.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:47 AM
Northbound DVP approaching Wynford there's a stalled vehicle in the right lane
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:49 AM
Last Tuesday #Toronto YYZ hit 31.8°C. It won’t be as hot today but lots of ☀️beauty day! Sunny and near 17°C today…
Latest Weather
Read more