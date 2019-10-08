Loading articles...

Arizona now has misgivings about Purdue opioid settlement

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, cars pass Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Conn. Local government lawsuits against the family that owns Purdue Pharma should be allowed to proceed even as the company attempts to reach a nationwide settlement in bankruptcy court over the toll of the opioids crisis, according to a court filing on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Arizona’s attorney general is having misgivings about agreeing to Purdue Pharma’s proposal to settle litigation over the opioid crisis.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a court filing late Monday that the OxyContin maker has “sought to undermine material terms of the deal.”

The Republican agreed to the Purdue settlement right before the company filed for bankruptcy protection.

His filing is similar to those made last week by attorneys general in two dozen states and lawyers for more than 500 local and tribal governments.

They oppose the settlement and want to continue lawsuits against members of the family that owns the company.

Brnovich took their side and said that lawsuits against Purdue should move forward, but that he hasn’t pulled out of the settlement.

Purdue declined to comment.

Geoff Mulvihill, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
UPDATE: NB 400 at Teston - two left lanes remain closed for cleanup, traffic is jammed from Hwy 7.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 44 minutes ago
Quiet, in #Toronto. So, here's where it's going to snow in Ontario later this week
Latest Weather
Read more