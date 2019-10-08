Loading articles...

A look at Canadian-born Nobel physicist James Peebles

WINNIPEG — A look at James Peebles, the Canadian-born physicist who shares this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics.

Age: 84

Early years: Born in the Winnipeg neighbourhood of St. Boniface, Peebles moved to the United States to pursue a graduate degree after studying in Manitoba.

Education: BSc from the University of Manitoba in 1958, PhD from Princeton in 1962

Area of research: A physical cosmologist who says he’s most interested in “underappreciated issues.” His work examining cosmic microwave background radiation — a leftover from the Big Bang — has helped define the way we understand the universe and the ways galaxies are formed.

Accolades: Honourary doctorates from a string of universities around the world, including several in Canada. Peebles is also a fellow of both the Royal Society of Canada and the Order of Manitoba and won the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012.

Family: Married to Alison Peebles in 1958. They have three children and six grandchildren.

Quote: “You should enter science because you are fascinated by it. That’s what I did.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
COLLISION - NB 404 approaching 16th, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 19 minutes ago
Frost Advisory ENDED for Caledon but continues for others as 🥶 expected overnight and early Wednesday morning
Latest Weather
Read more