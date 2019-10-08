Loading articles...

9-year-old to face 5 murder charges in deadly Illinois fire

EUREKA, Ill. — A prosecutor says a central Illinois 9-year-old will be charged with five counts of first-degree murder in connection with a mobile home fire that killed five people.

Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger tells the (Peoria) Journal Star the juvenile also will be charged with two counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson.

The April 6 fire near the village of Goodfield killed a 1-year-old, two 2-year-olds, a 34-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.

Minger would not reveal other details about the suspect, including a possible relationship to the victims.

Minger said charges were expected to be filed Tuesday.

He said the child, if convicted, could be placed on probation for at least five years but not beyond the age of 21. Therapy and counselling would be likely.

Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com

The Associated Press

